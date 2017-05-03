End Citizens United PAC Endorses Sen. Whitehouse For 2018 Race

End Citizens United, a national grassroots political action committee, is officially endorsing U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse for his 2018 re-election, calling him a “champion of campaign finance reform.”

The PAC contributes to the campaigns of politicians who oppose the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, which significantly expanded the ability of corporations to make political contributions.

Whitehouse has opposed the decision and has a record of calling for greater transparency in political spending and donations. He published a book on the subject in 2017 — “Captured: The Corporate Infiltration of American Democracy.”

Most recently, Whitehouse questioned Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch about the millions in “dark money” spent to support his nomination.

Republicans, like former state Rep. John Loughlin, have criticized Whitehouse for turning a blind eye to dark money benefiting Democratic campaigns.

End Citizens United said it raised more than $4 million in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

Democrat Whitehouse could face one of two Republicans, either Coventry state Rep. Robert Nardolillo or former state Supreme Court Justice Robert Flanders in the 2018 race.

Nardolillo plans to officially announce his run May 15. Flanders has formed an exploratory committee and is considering a run.