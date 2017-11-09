Environmental Officials: It's Mating Season, Watch Out For The Deer

It’s breeding time for deer, and that means an increased likelihood of car crashes. Mating time means more deer on the move -- crossing roads and highways.

Andrew Labonte, a wildlife biologist with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said November and December are peak time for roadkills.

“They’re just pursuing the female -- and they go wherever she goes,” Labonte said.

Connecticut recorded about 4,000 deer-vehicle collisions last year. Labonte said that was a significant decrease from 2000, which followed easing restrictions on deer hunting. For example, Connecticut now allows bowhunting on Sundays.

“We’ve been adding a lot of these tools to the toolbox that allow us to manage these populations that had been out of control,” Labonte explained.

If you encounter a deer while driving, Rhode Island’s Department of Environmental Management says use the break to minimize impact. That’s better than swerving, which can cause a more serious accident.

Environmental officials also urge drivers to slow down at nighttime in areas where deer are common.