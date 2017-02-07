Ethics Commission Fines Ex-Rep Palumbo $1,000

The state Ethics Commission on Tuesday fined former state rep. Peter Palumbo $1,000 for a bidding on a state contract while serving as a lawmaker.

In 2013, Palumbo bid to operate food and other concessions at Roger Wheeler, Scarborough and Misquamicut state beaches. He was serving as a state rep from Cranston at the time.

Palumbo later withdrew his bids for the concessions. But the Ethics Commission found that just the act of bidding for a state contract while serving as a lawmaker constituted a violation. After first winning office in 1994, Palumbo lost his re-election campaign in 2014.

In an unrelated case, Palumbo was charged last month with embezzling and filing a false document. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.