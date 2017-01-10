Ethics Commission Votes To Pursue Complaint Against Aponte

The state Ethics Commission is moving ahead with an ethics complaint against Providence City Council President Luis Aponte.

The commission on Tuesday found probable cause for the complaint to go to an administrative trial. A settlement is also a possibility.

A Providence citizen filed the complaint against Aponte for backing a zoning change last year that benefited the person who was Aponte’s landlord at the time. Aponte has previously said he was not aware that the change would help the landlord.

An investigative report prepared for the commission found that many city officials knew that Keith Fernandes, head of the Providence Apartment Association, was Aponte’s landlord at the time of the vote.

Aponte could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday afternoon. He has served on the council since 1999 and became council president in 2015.

In related news, the Ethics Commission approved a settlement over a revolving door complaint with former state rep Don Lally.

Lally will pay a $5,000 fine, while agreeing that he violated the Code of Ethics by taking a job in the governor’s office within a year of leaving the legislature. The former Democratic rep from Narragansett no longer works for the state.