Faith Leaders, Activists, And Lawmakers Set To Gather For Annual Statehouse Vigil

The day after the RI General Assembly opened, some lawmakers will gather with religious leaders and advocates for the poor at the Statehouse. The Rhode Island Interfaith Coalition to Reduce Poverty organizes the annual event in the hope that legislators will take up issues affecting low-income Rhode Islanders.

Though largely ceremonial, the event is usually attended by high-ranking lawmakers, including the Governor. Emily Jones, of the Rhode Island Interfaith Coalition to Reduce Poverty, said strides were made in the last year, such as upping the state’s earned income tax credit and promoting the affordable housing bond, which passed in November.

“I think there is still some significant work to be done on issues like the minimum wage, drivers’ licenses for undocumented immigrants,” said Jones.

Jones said she hopes lawmakers save at least one program already on the chopping block: free bus passes for qualifying bus riders.

“That program is set to end on February 1st,” said Jones. “So we’re really hoping that some immediate action can be taken to protect transportation access for about 13,000 low income seniors and people with disabilities.”

The organization is also watching changes that may be coming with the new Presidential administration.

“We’re closely monitoring federal action regarding the affordable care act and Medicaid, and want to work to ensure that Rhode Islanders continue to have that coverage and access to care,” said Jones.

According to the 2015 American Community Survey from the National Census Bureau, 14 percent of Rhode Island’s population lives below the poverty rate.