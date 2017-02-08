Fans Brave Rain And Cold For Pats Rally In Providence

Fans lined the streets of downtown Providence Tuesday before a Patriots rally at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Thousands of people stood in the rain, waiting for their chance to catch a glimpse of the Super Bowl champions and the Super Bowl trophy.

In a line that ran for at least three blocks, fan Mike Cote from Warwick said he came to celebrate the team’s entire season, and, of course, their historic come-from-behind win at the Super Bowl.

“We’re here to support the team that gives us something to look forward to,” said Cote. "You bust your but every day during the week, and during football season Sunday comes, and it’s a day to release."

His thoughts on the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history? Receiver Julian Edelman deserves public recognition for that catch-for-the-ages, which helped spur the Pats to victory.

“Oh, I can tell you I think Edelman needs a statue. Bobby Orr’s got his, and after that catch he deserves his own. That literally was a miracle catch,” said Cote.

Tom Materne made the trip from Barrington to attend the rally in Providence. He described Sunday's game as “fantastic,” also citing Edelman's catch.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft attended the rally along with tight end Rob Gronkowski, and fullback James Develin, a Brown University alumnus.

Gronkowski egged the crowd on with a comment about Roger Goodell, the NFL Commissioner who handed Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady a four-game suspension to start the season for his role in the "deflategate" scandal.

"What do you think of Roger Goodell?" Gronkowsi asked the cheering crowd, generating a round of enthusiastic boos.