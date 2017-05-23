Final Decision On Invenergy Power Plant Expected To Stretch Into Next Year

  • "No New Power Plant" sign in Providence, RI.
    Avory Brookins / RIPR

A final decision on a controversial proposed power plant in the Town of Burrillville is expected to stretch into next year. 

The Energy Facility Siting Board has just approved a tentative schedule of hearings for its review of the power plant. Procedural hearings for arguments on motions are expected to start this October. 

Todd Bianco, coordinator of the board, said a final decision is not likely until after January 2018.

The company Invenergy has proposed the power plant, arguing it will provide jobs and a stable source of energy for the region. However, the project has garnered strong opposition from environmental advocates and Burrillville residents.

The board will wait five days for any objections from other parties, including National Grid, before the schedule is officially approved. If there is an objection, the board will hold another hearing to discuss the schedule further. 

