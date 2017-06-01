Final Phase Of Decades-Old Water Quality Project Moving Forward Slower Than Expected

The final phase of a water quality project decades in the making has been delayed by at least three years. 


The Narragansett Bay Commission's Combined Sewer Overflow project consists of three large tunnels that divert overflows of sewage during heavy rain away from Narragansett Bay and local rivers to a wastewater treatment facility. Construction of the third tunnel was supposed to start as early as next year, but that timeline has changed.  

Jamie Samons, spokeswoman for the NBC, said they have been in talks with Rhode Island's Department of Environmental Management for the past 18 months to extend the timeline of construction of Phase III to make it more affordable for ratepayers. 

The final phase is expected to cost about $765 million, which is slated to be passed on to local residents and businesses.

Samons said although it's been taking some time to get the final approval for Phase III, it's better to be cautious finalizing the construction, engineering and financing of a project this big.  

“We’re not surprised that with a project of this magnitude, nearly $800 million, both NBC and DEM would want to take the time in front of the construction to really work all of these things out," Samons said. "We really do want to make sure that we’re proceeding in the best possible way, not only for the health of (Narragansett Bay), but also for our ratepayers.”

Samons said the NBC and DEM should come to an agreement by the end of this summer. Construction is now expected to start 2021 at the earliest. 

Phase I of the project was completed in October 2008. Phase II was completed in December 2014.  

