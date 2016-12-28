Fired Providence Archivist Campbell Reaches Settlement With City

Former Providence city archivist Paul Campbell, who was fired last year, has reached a settlement of his grievance against city government.

Campbell said he received a ``modest’’ cash settlement that he would not disclose and an additional six months of pension time, bringing his total pension years with the city to about 15 years.

The city also acknowledged, through its lawyer, that Campbell ``is a highly regarded individual in his field. He’s a historian and has done excellent service to the city of Providence in the city archives.’’

A well-known Rhode Island historian, Campbell was instrumental in raising the profile of the city’s history during his five-year tenure as archivist.

Campbell filed the grievance through Local 1033 of the Laborers International Union of North America.

Campbell was initially suspended with pay after he allegedly was rude to a temporary employee. He was then fired in a two-sentence letter by the city clerk that gave no reason for his ouster, except to inform him that he would not be reappointed. The job is a city council appointment.

After’s Campbell’s dismissal, he was honored by the Rhode Island Genealogical Society ``exemplary service’’ to historical research by a public employee. The job pays about $60,000 annually.