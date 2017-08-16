Fishery Regulators Traveling NE To Discuss Industry Concerns With Fishermen

Fishery regulators are meeting with commercial and recreational fishermen all around New England to talk about upcoming assessments of key fish stocks.

These meetings with the Northeast Fisheries Science Center, called "port outreach meetings," review assessments of 20 groundfish stocks, groundfish being commercially significant fish species such as cod, haddock, and sole.

The science center says it will explain the assessment process and ways industry concerns can be addressed.

The first of the meetings was Tuesday on the Cape, in Chatham. Then, Wednesday in New Bedford, Thursday in Portland, Friday in Gloucester and on Monday, August 28 in Point Judith.