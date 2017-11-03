Flanders Appears Set To Announce U.S. Senate Run

Former Rhode Island Supreme Court Justice Robert G. Flanders Jr., a Republican, appears poised to launch his campaign for the seat held by Democratic U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, on November 16.

"As you may be aware, Bob Flanders has been exploring the possibility of running for election to the United States Senate," Flanders' campaign said in an email. "He has traveled the state, meeting with Rhode Islanders everywhere. The response has been overwhelming: people are enthused about his potential candidacy and they are clamoring for a climate change in Washington, D.C. And now, he wants to share the results of this exploratory process with you, his closest friends and supporters."

Flanders, a lawyer who formerly served as the receiver for Central Falls, plans to speak at 127 Clay St., Central Falls, at 10 a.m. on November 16.

State Rep. Robert Nardolillo announced his Republican challenge to Whitehouse in May.

Whitehouse was first elected to the Senate in 2006, when he beat then-Republican Lincoln Chafee. Whitehouse won re-election in 2012.

