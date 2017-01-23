Flood Watch, Gale Warning As Forecasters Predict Heavy Rain

The National Weather Service has put Rhode Island and parts of Massachusetts under a flood watch, warning that heavy rain is possible Monday afternoon through early Tuesday.

Forecasters said most areas can expect one to three inches of rain, but some places may get more. Urban flooding is possible in places with poor drainage, with the heaviest rain expected to begin Monday evening. Some small streams may also overflow their banks, forecasters said.

Depending on the timing of the storm, there's a possibility of minor coastal flooding with high tide on Tuesday morning. A wind advisory is also in effect through Tuesday morning.