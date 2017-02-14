Flynn's Resignation Raises More Questions About Russia Calls

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn resigned as President Trump’s national security adviser Monday night, after acknowledging that he “inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information” about his phone calls with the Russian ambassador.

NPR’s Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss what the White House knew about impending sanctions against Russia for interfering in the presidential election in favor of Trump, and when it knew it.

