Fomer U.S. Attorney, Weighs In On Special Counsel Mueller Leading Russia Investigation

The former U.S. Attorney in Rhode Island, Peter Neronha, is applauding the choice of Robert Mueller to assist the FBI investigation into President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian meddling in the U.S. election. Neronha got to know Mueller during their time working for the federal government.

Neronha served as the U.S. Attorney in Rhode Island from 2009 until 2017. He met Mueller when Mueller was leading the F.B.I., which he did until 2013.

“I didn’t have any doubt then or now, that he is a person of great intelligence, great competence, great integrity,” said Neronha.

Before leading the F.B.I., Mueller served as a U.S. Attorney, and as an Assistant U.S. Attorney. Neronha said variety of previous jobs makes him uniquely qualified head the investigation.

“He’s been a prosecutor,” said Neronha. “He wasn’t just the FBI director leading an investigative team. So he comes to that job from a variety of viewpoints, that of the investigator, that of the prosecutor.”

Calls for special investigator grew louder in recent weeks, following the firing of FBI Director James Comey, and revelations that President Trump may have attempted to stop the investigation.

Nehrona said he understands why the Department of Justice felt that an independent counsel was needed to lead the investigation.

“The Justice Department, at any given time may have confidence that it can do the job the right way, but the public perception -- no matter what it does -- might be that it didn’t, but given the situation we’re in now you’d be hard pressed to find a better choice than Bob Mueller."