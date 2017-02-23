Former British Prime Minister David Cameron To Visit In RI In March

The former British Prime Minister, David Cameron, will be in the Ocean State next month. Cameron is scheduled to speak at Brown University in Providence.

David Cameron resigned his post last year following the country’s vote to leave the European Union… known as “Brexit.” At the time he said he did not feel he could lead the United Kingdom after the vote, which he vehemently opposed.

Cameron was elected Prime Minister in 2010, at age 43, making one of the youngest prime ministers in Britain’s recent history. During his tenure, Cameron ushered in same-sex marriage in the country, hosted the 2012 London Olympics, and successfully kept Scotland from seceding from the U.K. in 2014.

In Providence, Cameron will deliver a lecture on the future of Britain, the European Union, and the rise of populism, happening in numerous European countries, as well as the United States.