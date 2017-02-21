Former Gov. Lincoln Chafee Defends Trump-Russia Statements On Talk Radio

After appearing on the Russian state-backed news network RT, former Governor Lincoln Chafee again defended President Trump Tuesday. He made the comments on local AM Radio station WPRO.

After an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, former governor Lincoln Chafee has remained relatively quiet. But last week, speaking on Russia Today, he praised President Trump for wanting to forge a stronger relationship with Russia.

He reasserted his statement speaking with local talk-radio host Tara Granahan on WPRO.

“When you’re as strong as we are, the United States America, militarily, economically powerful, culturally significant around the world, you can take some risks,” said Chafee. “And we should be taking them with our perceived adversaries, whether it’s Russia or Venezuela.”

Chafee also criticized members of the news media for their coverage of Trump.

“It’s just a full onslaught against him, and I think it’s kind of tiresome,” said Chafee. “He won. I didn’t vote for him, but he won, and let’s let him get his feet under him, and try to build an administration, and move on.”

Chafee did say he disagrees with a vast majority of the new administration’s platforms. During the 16-minute interview also criticized current governor, Gina Raimondo, as being too willing to provide tax breaks and other incentives to large companies coming to the state.

“I’ve traditionally been opposed to what I call the candy store,” said Chafee. “I’d rather treat all the companies in Rhode Island equally, rather than pick favorites, and shovel the candy at them, as I call it: taxpayer dollars.”

When asked, Chafee did not rule out another run for public office.