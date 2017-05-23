Former President Of The State Senate Seeks Ethics Commission’s Guidance

The former president of the state Senate is seeking ethics guidance about her new job.

Teresa Paiva Weed left the Senate in March to become head of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island.

She’s asked the state Ethics Commission for an advisory opinion on how the state’s revolving door law applies to her new position. That’s one of the issues on the Ethics Commission’s agenda for Tuesday.

In related news, Paiva Weed’s former chief of staff, Thomas Papa, is also seeking an ethics advisory opinion. Papa is a candidate for a job as Governor Gina Raimondo’s director of boards and commissions. He wants to know if it’s ok for him to accept that post less than a year after leaving his previous state job.