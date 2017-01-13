Former Rep. Carnevale Pleads Not Guilty To Perjury Charges

Former Providence State Rep. John Carnevale pleaded not guilty in Superior Court Friday to charges of perjury and filing false documents. The charges stem from an investigation into Carnevale’s residency.

The attorney general’s office alleges Carnevale lied under oath to the Providence Board of Canvassers during hearings to determine his residency. The former lawmaker owned two residences, one in Johnston and another in Providence. He maintained his primary residence was in Providence. The board eventually determined Carnevale was not eligible to represent his district.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said he hopes the case inspires confidence among the general public.

“I hope that the general public in Rhode Island sees that there is a willingness in the office of the Attorney General and the office the U.S. Attorney to prosecute these cases when we have enough evidence to do so,” said Kilmartin.

After spending the night in State Police custody, a handcuffed Carnevale was led into court, flanked by officers. Carnevale’s lawyer maintained that the proceedings were meant to publicly, embarrass his client something that Attorney General Peter Kilmartin disputed.

“Now if there’s one thing that we’ve consistently done in any case, and public corruption cases also, I am adamant about treating everyone the same. And that is exactly what happened in this case,” said Kilmartin.

Kilmartin said his office looked at the possibility of federal charges.

“My office considered that there were federal charges available, but this was the proper forum,” said Kilmartin. “This was a state representative that made allegations in a city forum, and it was purely a state case.”

The charge of filing a false document was for a homestead exemption allowing Carnevale to take tax-break on his Providence home. Carnevale was released on $50,000 personal recognizance. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for late February.