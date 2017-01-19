Former Rep Palumbo Arrested On Embezzlement Charge

Former Cranston state rep Peter Palumbo, a Democrat, was arrested by State Police Thursday on charges of embezzlement and filing a false document.

In a news release, State Police said the investigation was sparked by a state Board of Elections' audit into Palumbo's campaign finances.

"The Board of Elections audit revealed that Mr. Palumbo was not accounting for approximately $59,000 in cash withdrawals from the campaign funds," the release said. "A further review revealed that Mr. Palumbo withdrew approximately $16,000 from ATMs at seven different casinos around the country over the course of five years."

Palumbo is slated to be arraigned at mid-day in Providence District Court. He is expected to be represented by Peter Petrarca, also a former state rep.

The investigation was done by members of the State Police Financial Crimes Unit, with assistance from the attorney general's office.

State Police said Palumbo was arrested without incident at his Cranston home. Palumbo was first elected in 1994. He was defeated in 2014 by Cranston Republican Robert Lancia.