Former RI Gov. Lincoln Chafee Applauds Trump's Approach To Russia

Former Gov. Lincoln Chafee praised President Donald Trump for trying to forge closer ties with Russia.

In an interview with the state-run Russian media outlet RT, Chafee said he has many differences with Trump. But he thinks Trump is on the right path by trying to link the U.S. more closely with other nations.

“We’ll we’re such an economic and military and cultural goliath, the United States of America, so I do think it’s incumbent on us to be a leader in seeking areas of common ground with what might be perceived as our adversaries, whether it’s Russia, Venezuela, or Iran,” said Chafee.

Some foreign policy experts say the Russian government should not be considered a friend of the U.S.