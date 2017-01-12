Former State Rep. John Carnevale In State Police Custody, Faces Arraignment Friday

Former state Representative John Carnevale is the custody of State Police, according to WPRI-TV, Channel 12. The station says Carnevale turned himself into State Police headquarters in Scituate on Thursday, where he will be held through the night. Carnevale is scheduled to be arraigned in Superior Court Friday morning.

The charges Carnevale faces remain unclear. State police could not be reached, and Amy Kempe, spokeswoman for the attorney general, offered no comment.

Carnevale was first elected as a Providence representative to the General Assembly in 2008. Carnevale ended his reelection bid this summer, after an investigation, begun by WPRI-TV, raised questions about his residency. That prompted investigations by both Providence and state police. WPRI-TV reports the city also stripped Carnevale of a tax break he was receiving on a property he co-owned in Providence.