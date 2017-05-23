Former State Senate President Advised To Not Lobby Legislature For One Year

The state Ethics Commission has advised the former president of the state Senate to not lobby the General Assembly for one year.

Teresa Paiva Weed left the Senate in March to become head of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island.

The Ethics Commission told Paiva Weed it's permissible for her to lobby the executive and judicial branches of state government.

In related news, Paiva Weed’s former chief of staff, Thomas Papa, is also seeking an ethics advisory opinion. Papa is a candidate for a job as Governor Gina Raimondo’s director of boards and commissions. He wants to know if it’s ok for him to accept that post less than a year after leaving his previous state job.