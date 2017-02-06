Freezing Rain Tuesday Morning With Possible Snow Wednesday Night

Rhode Islanders can expect icy commutes Tuesday morning. Light snow is expected to quickly turn to freezing rain in the northern part of the state Monday night into Tuesday rush hour.

Meteorologist at the National Weather Service Glenn Field urges everyone to be cautious in the morning.

"Not a lot of freezing rain but it only takes a tiny bit for the roads to be really, really slick- especially untreated surfaces, sidewalks," he said.

Off- and- on rain can be expected to continue throughout Tuesday tapering off Wednesday morning with temperatures expected to hit the lower fifties. But Fields says it may not stay warm for long. He's watching a storm system that may bring significant snowfall to Southern New England as early as Wednesday night, going into Thursday morning.