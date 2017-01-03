General Assembly Opens New Session Tuesday

Twelve new state reps and four new senators will be sworn in when the General Assembly begins its new session Tuesday. House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed are expected to be formally re-elected to their leadership positions.

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello wants to begin phasing out the state’s unpopular car tax. But the state already faces a $110 million deficit for the fiscal year starting July first. So finding the money to offer tax relief could be a challenge.

Advocates plan to make another push to legalize marijuana. The outlook on that issue remains unclear.

Meanwhile, Democrats will continue to dominate the General Assembly. After the most recent election, Republicans will hold 11 seats in the 75-member House, and five seats in the 38-member Senate.

The part-time General Assembly session starts in January and usually ends in June.