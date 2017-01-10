Good RI News -- Our State's Low Gun Violence Rate

Once again, a national study shows some good news for Rhode Island – the Ocean State has one of the nation’s very lowest per capita gun violence rates.

The study released today by the Violence Policy Center, based on information generated by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shows that only Massachusetts, New York and Hawaii have lower gun violence death rates than Rhode Island.

The data is from 2015, the latest year for which comprehensive figures are available.

The highest gun violence rates are in the states of Alaska, Louisiana, Montana, Alabama and Mississippi.

The study shows that states with weak gun laws and high gun ownership rates lead the United States in gun violence.

Alaska has a gun ownership rate of 56 percent, Louisiana is at 49 percent and Montana’s is 67 percent. Conversely, states with low household gun ownership rates, such as Rhode Island at 16 percent, Massachusetts at 14 percent and Hawaii at 13 percent, have lower gun violence rates.

The deaths included in this analysis include homicides, suicides, and unintentional shootings. The study noted that even in states with low gun ownership rates and comparatively strong gun control laws, the toll of violence involving guns is ``far above the gun death rate in other industrialized nations.’’