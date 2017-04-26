Gov. Raimondo Says Thousands Of Jobs Added To Clean Energy Sector

Gov. Gina Raimondo says thousands of new jobs have been added to Rhode Island’s clean energy sector.

She spoke at the statehouse Tuesday during an event hosted by advocacy group Environment Council of Rhode Island. In 2015, nearly ten thousand people in the state worked in the industry. Raimondo says the number is much higher now.

“Already the clean energy sector accounts for 14,000 jobs and growing and that number is a 40 percent increase over 2015,” said Raimondo.

Earlier this year, Raimondo set a goal to increase the amount of clean energy in Rhode Island to 1,000 megawatts by the end of 2020. Last year, Rhode Island had only about 100 megawatts of clean energy.