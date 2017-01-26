Governor Opposes Railroad Expansion Plan Through Southern RI

Her position came as a welcome surprise to dozens of protestors gathered at the statehouse Wednesday.

Residents and lawmakers crammed into the Statehouse rotunda to protest federal plans to move rail infrastructure in parts of Charlestown and Westerly, when Charlestown Town Councilor Virginia Lee told the crowd the Governor agreed with them.

The plan is part of the federal Northeast Corridor Expansion project which would expand rail capacity and speed up trips from Boston to Washington D.C. Raimondo still supports the larger plan, which expands high speed rail through Providence.

Charlestown resident and member of the Narragansett Tribe, Loren Spears said a proposed railroad cuts through tribal lands.

“For the Narragansett Tribe, really sovereignty was at stake, when you are crossing tribal lands without the permission of tribal government or tribal people then you are breaking sovereignty laws,” said Spears.

Charlestown resident Kim Coulter said the rail proposal runs through her cattle farm.

“We would have been out of business,” said Coulter. “The train would have divided the farm right down the middle leaving all of the rest of the land unusable. So our farm, our heritage, would have been gone.”

Now residents say they must petition the state’s congressional delegation to pursue the changes with the Federal Railroad Administration.