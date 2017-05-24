Grebien Warns PawSox May Leave Rhode Island

One day after a top lawmaker effectively killed prospects for a new PawSox stadium in the current General Assembly session, Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien said Wednesday that Rhode Island will take an economic hit if the team moves elsewhere.

Grebien said it's now more likely the PawSox may leave the Ocean State since, he said, the team pledged to be "monogamous" with Rhode Island only until July 1.

Backed by a group of organized labor members in front of the Statehouse, Grebien called on Governor Gina Raimondo, House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio to support consideration of a bill for a new stadium for the PawSox.

"If we cannot put our political concerns aside, we risk losing this team and nearly $2 million in existing – and I say that, in existing revenue that currently generates out of that stadium," Grebien said. "That’s $60 million of lost revenue over the next 30 years if the team leaves Rhode Island."

But Ruggerio and a spokesman for Mattiello said their views remain unchanged from Tuesday. Ruggerio said there's not enough time in the waning weeks of the legislative session to consider the PawSox' envisioned stadium at the Apex site in Pawtucket. (Ruggerio has said the proposal could be considered during a special fall session.) Mattiello spokesman Larry Berman said the speaker remains unwilling to support the project without clear backing for it from Raimondo.

Grebien said Raimondo led him to believe last Friday, when they spoke at a Providence event, that she would lend her support to the new stadium proposed for the PawSox. But the governor has been unwilling to publicly back the proposal this week, and issued a statement echoing Ruggerio on Tuesday.

That led Grebien to say: “I am here asking, respectfully, of the governor to step up to the plate and ask the General Assembly to support the legislation negotiated by Commerce Rhode Island, the City of Pawtucket and the PawSox.”

Raimondo's office did not respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, Grebien said, "Without progress this year, I am convinced the team will have no choice but to seek a new home. The McCoy Stadium analysis identified glaring problems that need to be addressed through significant capital investment by the state with no return on investment."