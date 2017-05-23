Gun Control Advocates Gather In Support Of Pending Bills

Advocates for stricter gun laws are scheduled to gather at the Statehouse Tuesday.

The event, organized by the Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence, is part of a push for the passage of several bills, including a prohibition on guns in schools.

Currently, state law allows adults to carry concealed weapons in elementary, middle and high schools.

Another set of bills aims to keep guns out of the hands of people convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence and cyberstalking crimes. The bills would require people convicted of those crimes to turn in any guns already in their possession.

A third set of bills would limit semiautomatic rifles and handguns to 10-round magazines. Rhode Island already has magazine limits but only for hunting.

Speakers at the Statehouse event will include Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and state Treasurer Seth Magaziner.

The National Rifle Association has been critical of the legislative proposals. NRA officials say the bills unfairly target law-abiding gun carriers.