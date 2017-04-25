Gun Law Debate Returns To State House

Debate over gun-related legislation will return to the State House later Tuesday.

The House Judiciary Committee is slated to consider a range of proposals to either restrict or relax gun laws.

Some of the proposals call for banning magazines that hold more than 10 rounds; boosting restrictions on carrying a rifle or shotgun in a vehicle; and requiring minors in possession of a gun to be accompanied by a parent, guardian or supervising adult.

But one gun-related topic is not expected to come up until later in the legislative session. That’s the debate about restricting gun access for people convicted of domestic violence.

Large numbers of supporters and opponents usually turn out for these kinds of meetings.