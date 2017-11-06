Head Of NEH Discusses Agency's Future Under Trump

By & 1 hour ago
  • The Providence Athenaeum received $50,000 from NEH this year to assess the condition of its historic building.
    RIPR File Photo

The director of the National Endowment for the Humanities met with nonprofit leaders in Rhode Island on Friday, urging them to continue seeking funding from his agency even though it faces an uncertain future.

President Donald Trump's administration has proposed shutting down the NEH, which invests in arts projects and cultural intuitions like museums and libraries. 

Jon Parrish Peede, the acting chairman of the NEH, said he is highlighting projects his agency has funded across the country. 

Peede spoke to Rhode Island Public Radio's Matthew Algeo during a visit to the Providence Athenaeum, one of dozens of local organizations who receive support from NEH.

In his comments, Peede addressed the outlook for agency's future, and its ties to Rhode Island's former senator, Claiborne Pell, one of the founders of the NEH.

