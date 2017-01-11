his I Believe Rhode Island: Hospice Care

It may seem all too hackneyed to say that death is a mysterious, often anxiety-producing, subject. The truth, of course, is that so many of us struggle to wrap our hearts and minds around the meaning of dying and death. When will I die? How will I die? Will I have the opportunity to choose to die on my terms? Some of us are able to confront these questions. Others of us shy away from them, whether for psychological, cultural, or spiritual reasons. Dr. Rebecca MacDonell-Yilmaz talks about how important it is to understand each and every person's deeply personal and unique understanding of what death and dying mean to them.

Rebecca MacDonell-Yilmaz is a physician undergoing sub-specialty training at Rhode Island Hospital. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her husband and sons and writing essays and poetry. She blogs at The Growth Curve: www.thegrowthc.com