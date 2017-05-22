House To Vote On RI Hair Braiding Bill

The House is expected to vote on a bill Tuesday that would loosen hair braiding regulations.

The proposal would exempt braiders who work with natural hair from licensing required of hairdressers who work with chemicals.

In Rhode Island, the bill has received bipartisan support.

States around the country have adopted similar bills as part of a larger movement to deregulate what braiders call a cultural practice meant to reduce the strain of chemical hair treatments.

Nationally, beauty schools have opposed these laws.