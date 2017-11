RWU criminal justice professor Sean Vargano talks with Rhode Island Public Radio’s John Bender about the deadly police shooting last week in Providence.

The city of Providence has suffered a trauma. That’s the view of Roger Williams University Criminal Justice Professor Sean Vargano.

Vargano said questions linger after the theft of a police cruiser and subsequent police chase through Providence which ended in the use of deadly force

The driver of the car who police shot and killed turned out was not the suspect in the car theft. His female passenger also was seriously injured in the shooting. And the suspect in the car theft is now in custody.