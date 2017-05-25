Related Program: 
How Libya Is Connected To The Manchester Bombing

  Members of the Libyan National Army (LNA), also known as the forces loyal to Marshal Khalifa Haftar, clash with jihadists in Benghazi's Al-Hout market area on May 20, 2017. (Abdullah Doma/AFP/Getty Images)
    Members of the Libyan National Army (LNA), also known as the forces loyal to Marshal Khalifa Haftar, clash with jihadists in Benghazi's Al-Hout market area on May 20, 2017. (Abdullah Doma/AFP/Getty Images)
  Police seal off Lindy Road, Hulme, Manchester, as the Manchester attack investigation continues on May 25, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
    Police seal off Lindy Road, Hulme, Manchester, as the Manchester attack investigation continues on May 25, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

In Manchester, England, police have arrested eight people in connection with Monday night’s bombing at Manchester Arena. The investigation has also extended to Libya.

The bomber, Salman Abedi, spent three weeks there, and returned just days before the attack. Abedi’s father and brother have also been detained by Libyan authorities.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with the Guardian’s Libya correspondent Chris Stephen (@reportingLibya) about the connection between Libya and Manchester bombing.

