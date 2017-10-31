Hyers To Manage Democrat In Nevada Governor's Race

Eric Hyers, who managed Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo's 2014 campaign, and two earlier campaigns for U.S. Representative David Cicilline, is set to manage Democrat Chris Giunchigliani's attempt to become Nevada's next governor.

The state's current governor, Republican Brian Sandoval, is prevented by term limits from seeking re-election.

Giunchigliani is employing the same pollster used by Raimondo in 2014, Pete Brodnitz, and the same media consultant, Putnam Partners, used by Raimondo three years ago. Giunchigliani faces a Democratic primary.

"Giunchigliani’s hires offer the latest insight into how she’ll run her campaign despite trailing her primary opponent and commission colleague, Steve Sisolak, in campaign cash," according to The Nevada Independent. "When Giunchigliani formally announced her candidacy earlier this month, she described her campaign as having a grassroots approach powered by the average Nevada residents she wants to help if elected."

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a Republican, is expected to run for governor.

Republicans hold the governor's office in 34 states -- more than twice as many as the 15 held by Democrats.

In 2016, Hyers managed a winning re-election fight for Steve Bullock, the Democratic governor of Montana.

Hyers' first foray in Rhode Island politics came in 2010, when Cicilline, then the mayor of Providence, won the battle to win the congressional seat vacated by Patrick J. Kennedy.

Hyers managed Cicilline again when the Democrat, despite a low approval rating, cruised to an easy victory over Republican challenger Brendan Doherty, a former superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police.

Hyers is building an eclectic campaign resume while teaming with his wife, Nichole Kayner. Besides races in New Jersey and Massachusetts, the couple has also done some overseas political consulting.