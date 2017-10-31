This I Believe New England: Never Too Late

Have you ever had one of those aha moments when you thought to yourself – or perhaps exclaimed out loud – "I have got to do something different with my life!" Perhaps it was that painful realization that your job is much too full of drudgery. Or maybe it's just lost its luster, become too toxic, or maybe you've just yearned to switch paths to chase that longstanding dream and pursue that nagging passion of yours. Whatever the circumstances, it can take lots of courage to throw caution to the wind and run the very real risks that these sorts of life detours often entail. And isn't it just downright wonderful when this leap of faith works out, which is what we hear from Beth O'Day Hall.

Beth O'Day Hall lives in Providence and administers student orientation programs at Johnson & Wales University.