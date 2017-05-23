This I Believe Rhode Island: Battling Alzheimer's

Life’s trajectory is hard to forecast and, you may have noticed, often harder to control. There’s that profound Yiddish proverb, “Der mentsh trakht un got lakht. Man plans and God laughs.” Under the best of circumstances, we figure out a way to cope with the curve balls that life sometimes throws at us. And some of us do so with remarkable aplomb and grit, which is what we hear in this encore essay from Neil Corkery.

Neil Corkery, a North Kingstown resident, has had a rich career as an educator, human service administrator, and Rhode Island state legislator.