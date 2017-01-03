This I Believe Rhode Island: Carnival

Youthful frolic. Remember those days, filled with all manner of excursions on the wild side, curiosity-driven cavorting, and adolescent drama? For sure, these sorts of endeavors often amount to nothing more than spontaneous delights, perhaps with a little hedonism in there for good measure. But as we hear from Frederick Massie, on occasion these moments are filled with profound, sometimes deeply disquieting lessons.



Frederick Massie is the Rhode Island Bar Association's Director of Communications and Editor of the Rhode Island Bar Journal. A graduate of Brown University, his wide-ranging experience includes work as an educator, writer and advocate.