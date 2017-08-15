This I Believe Rhode Island: Fleeting Moments

Memories are central to our lives. We seem to need them, sometimes to relive glorious moments, sometimes to process traumatic events, sometimes to separate the wheat from the chaff of our lives. As the 19th century novelist George Eliot suggests, memories can provide us with vitally important connections to the people who mean so much to us but are no longer with us: “What greater thing is there,” Eliot wrote, “for two human souls than to feel that they are joined - to strengthen each other - to be at one with each other in silent unspeakable memories.” And that’s what we hear from Christy Law Blanchard.



Christy Law Blanchard, a resident of Barrington, works for Brown University's John Carter Brown Library.