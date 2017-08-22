This I Believe Rhode Island: Learning to Trust

How often do you stop to think about how important trust is in your life? The trust you had as a child that your parents would care for you. The trust that your spouse, partner, or dear friends would be there for you, even on the bad days. The trust that our political leaders truly have our interests at heart. We hope, of course, that trust is more than a mere leap of faith. As Ernest Hemingway said, "The best way to find out if you can trust somebody is to trust them." Thirteen-year-old Faith Felder seems to have learned just that at a very young age.



Faith Felder is a student at the Gordon School in East Providence. She lives with her family in Pawtucket.