This I Believe Rhode Island: Lifelong Friendship

The most fortunate among us manage to find a truly good friend or two early in life who stick with us for decades, through all the inevitable thick and thin moments. These are the friends we can call at 2:00 in the morning if need be, the friends whose sentences we can finish, the friends whose arms provide solace during difficult times, and whose tears of joy during the sweetest times of our lives make them that much sweeter. Thomas Aquinas wrote, "There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship." As we hear from Maureen Nagle, these are the friends we need to be with when it matters most.

Maureen Fitzgerald Nagle grew up in Barrington and now resides in Pawtucket. She is a writer, runner, and mother who teaches middle school English at Moses Brown School in Providence.