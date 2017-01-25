This I Believe Rhode Island: Life's Mysteries

Life is so full of mystery and wonder. Isn't it humbling when four-year-olds ask questions that are so hard to answer? How is it that every spring, like clockwork, a woodpecker shows up at the same tree, letting us know the season has arrived? How does an infant's brain begin to acquire language? Is it possible that a person's soul continues to exist after death? Perhaps we'll never be able to answer such questions adequately. Sandra Enos shares her poignant insights about managing life's enduring conundrums.



A life-long Rhode Islander, Sandra Enos serves as Associate Professor of Sociology at Bryant University. She lives with her partner of many years in the village of Peace Dale.