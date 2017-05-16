This I Believe Rhode Island: Living in the Moment

So many of us discover that as we age, time seems to speed up, even though our clocks tick at the same pace. Haven't all of us heard family and friends exclaim, "Good heavens -- where did the time go?!" or "It seems like only yesterday when my kids were crawling. Now they're getting married!" Indeed, our sense of time does seem to shift as we march through life and accept that passing moments cannot be recovered. The ancient Roman poet Virgil observed, "Time passes irrevocably." And isn't it wonderful when a thirteen-year-old, Claire Fay, appreciates this so early in her life's journey.

Claire Fay is in the seventh grade at the Wheeler School in Providence. She lives with her family in Bristol.