Related Program: 
This I Believe - Rhode Island

This I Believe Rhode Island: Making a Difference

By & Erin Spitznagel 12 minutes ago

It's no secret that life doesn't always unfold the way we'd like.  During our childhoods, most of us imagined a future full of nurture and promise, replete with the hard earned fruits of our labor.  For some, those proverbial dreams come true; alas, for others these youthful hopes and dreams are dashed along the way.  Life happens, and it's not always a pretty picture.  Some how, some way, some of us, like high school student Erin Spitznagel, manage to move past the challenge with remarkable resilience and fortitude.  
 

 

Erin Spitznagel is a senior at Hope High School in Providence.

Tags: 
this I believe
Erin Spitznagel
Frederic Reamer