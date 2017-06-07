This I Believe Rhode Island: Quiet Spaces

How often do you catch yourself caught in life's seemingly relentless frenzy, yearning for some respite, a real pause in the midst of the storm that forms as we race to pick up our children, juggle our complex meeting schedule, catch up on the email and text message fire hose, and chase after those pesky deadlines at work? Sadly, genuinely quiet moments in our lives can seem so elusive and, when we find them, so fleeting. The ancient Greek poet Euripides wisely said, "The good and the wise lead quiet lives." How refreshing that seventeen-year-old Megan Perrin has learned to cherish quiet moments so early in her life.

Megan Perrin is a rising senior at Westerly High School. She lives with her family in Westerly.