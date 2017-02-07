This I Believe Rhode Island: Signs

Many years ago my wife and I took a late afternoon hike in a nearby forest. We sauntered through the dense woods with our then-infant daughter nestled in the pack on my back. We lost track of time and suddenly noticed that the sun was setting far earlier than we expected. And, we were low on infant formula. Despite our usually reliable sense of direction, we discovered we were truly lost in the forest. Eventually we found our way out, but not without a sense of panic. What a metaphor that experience became, teaching me about the profound importance of subtle signs in life’s proverbial forest, instincts shared in this encore essay by John Minahan.

John Minahan teaches English and Psychology at the Lincoln School in Providence. Minahan is a former professional musician and college instructor who lives in Providence.