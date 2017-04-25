This I Believe Rhode Island: Truth

It sounds a little too much like an essay question on a college application: "Please identify a book that has changed your life. Discuss." The truth is, most of us can identify a book that has changed our lives in profound ways. Perhaps it was a book that inspired, or one that provided solace and refuge during difficult moments. Whatever the case, books have the power to transform, and that's certainly the case for Jan Keough, as we hear in this encore essay.

Jan Keough is co-founder of the Origami Poems Project, an experiment to provide free poetry to enthusiastic readers. She lives in Cumberland with her musician husband, Kevin.