This I Believe Rhode Island: The Uncertain Takeoff

So many moments in life call for courage and grit. Managing a bad medical diagnosis. Absorbing the unexpected news that you’ve just been laid off of the job you've loved for years. Having your romantic fantasies dashed by the startling text message informing you that your partner has decided it's best to part ways. These are the moments that require us to dig deep – real deep – to find that inner strength we hope we have. And these are the sorts of moments that mean so much to Lori Ayotte.

Lori Ayotte teaches World Literature at Sharon High School in Massachusetts. She lives in Cumberland, Rhode Island.