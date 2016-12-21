This I Believe Rhode Island: Written Words

Words matter. They matter a lot. Carefully chosen and timely words have the capacity to spark a lifelong romance. Vicious words also can serve as the proverbial knife thrust into the broken heart. Soothing words offer solace in the midst of emotional torment, and, carefully strung together, can form a stunningly inspiring poem. Listen to what Confucius had to say about the subject nearly 2,500 years ago: “Without knowing the force of words, it is impossible to know more.” Clearly, Stephanie Nary agrees.



Stephanie Nary was raised in Portsmouth RI where she lives with her husband and two children. She teaches English at Barrington Middle School.